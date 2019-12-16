Resistance management for sustainable agriculture and improved public health

Report on area wide IRM strategies for fall armyworm in corn in Puerto Rico

Conclusions from the program:

  • An area wide insecticide rotation program is the best long term option to prolong efficacy of available insecticides for FAW management in Puerto Rico
  • Developing and implementing area wide programs requires a lot of effort and coordination
  • Area wide programs are a hard sell, getting 100% compliance on a voluntary basis not easy
  • Enforcing a fallow period may be necessary as rotation alone may not be enough to restore or maintain the efficacy of available MOAs
  • Use of other management tools, i.e., cultural and biological control, need to be incorporated into the program
  • This program benefits Puerto Rico/PRABIA, but it also has implications in other places given the migratory patterns of this pest.

